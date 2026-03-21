Ambur (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 21 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) Treasurer LK Sudhish exuded confidence that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance would secure a sweeping victory in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, predicting that the coalition would win in more than 200 constituencies.

He also launched a sharp attack on the opposition, stating that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) would face a "complete washout" in the polls.

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Speaking to reporters after participating in Ramzan special prayers near Ambur in Tirupattur district, Sudhish said, "Even before DMDK joined the alliance, DMK was in a strong position to win around 200 seats. With our support, the alliance will cross that mark comfortably. AIADMK would face a complete defeat in the elections."

The Ramzan prayers witnessed a gathering of over 30,000 people, following which Sudhish greeted members of the Muslim community. Ambur MLA V Vilvanathan and several DMK leaders were also present on the occasion.

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On seat-sharing arrangements, Sudhish said discussions between DMDK and DMK are still underway. He noted that a final decision would be announced by the party leadership once talks conclude. Addressing a query on the electoral impact of actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Sudhish acknowledged that the party could influence the polls.

The Election Commission of India has announced that Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The elections are being held for the 234-member Assembly, whose current tenure ends on May 10.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led alliance and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). Actor Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) is also in talks with DMK over seat-sharing, indicating a broader coalition strategy ahead of the elections. (ANI)

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