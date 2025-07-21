Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 21 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka welcomed the state government's decision to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) regarding the alleged mass burial of thousands of bodies near Dharmasthala. However, he stated that spreading misinformation about the Shri Manjunatha Swamy temple in Dharmasthala is wrong.

Speaking at a press conference, he noted that the state government has formed an SIT in response to an anonymous individual's claim of having buried thousands of bodies in the Dharmasthala area. He demanded an impartial investigation into the matter and emphasised that the probe should not aim to falsely implicate anyone.

Dharmasthala, along with Tirupati, is a sacred center of faith for millions of Hindus in South India. Ashoka pointed out that a Muslim youth has been uploading videos on social media about Dharmasthala, and the Kerala government has intervened in the matter. He remarked that the Kerala government's handling of temple-related issues, including the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, is well-known. He added that if any murder has occurred, the local police station would investigate.

"If thousands of bodies were indeed found, their families would file complaints, and the government should clarify how many such cases exist. People die near religious centres like temples, churches, and mosques, and in such cases, the police conduct investigations," he said.

Ashoka questioned how someone could suddenly claim such knowledge after 20 years, stating that creating controversy to insult a religion is unacceptable. He clarified that this issue has no connection to Dharmasthala's Shri Manjunatha Swamy temple, yet misinformation is repeatedly being spread about the religious center.

"If an individual has done something wrong, accusations should be directed at that person, not an entire religious institution. The government should not assign additional responsibilities to the SIT, and the team should thoroughly investigate and ensure punishment for the guilty," he said.

"This matter pertains to individuals, not the Shri Manjunatha Swamy temple in Dharmasthala. No one should target the temple. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is a devout believer, and he should act in accordance with divine will. Speaking recklessly about the Dharmasthala temple is wrong, and such statements do not befit any minister," Ashoka added.

The Karnataka Government on Sunday issued an order to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter related to alleged incidents of mass murder, mass rape, and mass burial in Dharmasthala town.

The government order said that it was found appropriate to form a Special Investigation Team to investigate the cases registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS) at the Dharmasthala police station. (ANI)

