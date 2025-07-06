Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 6 (ANI): In a disturbing case of workplace violence, a young woman dentist was severely assaulted by a male doctor after she declined his repeated marriage proposals in Hosur. The victim, Dr Krithika (25), is currently receiving treatment at the Hosur Government Hospital, and the accused, Dr Anbu Selvan (38), is under investigation.

Krithika from the hospital to ANI said, "He kept forcing me to marry him even after I said no many times. I never imagined he would turn violent. I want justice for what I went through."

Krithika, daughter of Maheswaran (58), a forest department employee, and Anita live in Sanasandiram near the Hosur area of Krishnagiri District. She recently completed her dental studies and joined a private dental clinic located opposite the Hosur Government Hospital on Denkanikottai Road around six weeks ago.

About 20 days after she started work, Dr Anbu Selvan, who owns the clinic and works as a duty doctor at another private hospital in Hosur, allegedly proposed marriage to Krithika. She firmly rejected his proposal, stating she wasn't interested. Following this, he reportedly stopped pursuing her, until the day of the incident.

"On the day of the incident, Dr Anbu Selvan once again brought up the topic of marriage and took me on a two-wheeler to the Patthala Palli area. There, he pressured me to agree to marry him. When I declined again, he began harassing me, demanding to know why I was refusing," the victim said.

The situation escalated, and Anbu Selvan allegedly assaulted Krithika. He then claimed he would take her home, but instead brought her back to his clinic. "Once inside, he forcibly took my mobile phone, gold chain, bracelet, and watch and assaulted me further," she said.

She said that her colleagues rescued her.

Staff members, including doctors and nurses, eventually intervened and stopped the attack. When Krithika's phone was found switched off, her mother Anita became suspicious and rushed to the clinic. There, she found her daughter injured and learned about the assault.

Krithika was then taken to the Hosur Government Hospital, where she was admitted with multiple injuries to her face, neck, arms, and other parts of her body.

After receiving information, Hosur Town Police began investigating. Since the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Adhikaratty Police Station, the victim was asked to file her complaint there. Accordingly, Dr Krithika filed a formal complaint with the Adhikaratty police, who are now conducting a detailed probe.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Dr Anbu Selvan is already married but currently separated from his wife. He hails from Thattakal village near Sathanur in Krishnagiri district.

Police said that further action would be taken based on the ongoing investigation. (ANI)

