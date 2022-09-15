Mangaluru, Sep 15 (PTI) A doctor here has lost Rs 60,000 to an online fraudster who tricked the former into sharing his credit card information.

As per the complaint from the doctor with the cyber police, he received a call from a person informing him to avail of reward points for his card and that it was the last day to redeem the points.

The doctor, who believed the fraudster, gave his credit card information and also shared the OTP after which a sum of Rs 60,000 was debited from his account.

The stranger called the doctor the following day from some other mobile number and promised him to pay the Rs 60,000 back and asked the doctor to pay Rs 10,000 as advance for the same. But, the doctor refused, realising that he was duped.

Meanwhile, cyber experts alerted the general public on fraudsters who receive OTP under the pretext of getting credit card points encased and swindle money from the account.

These kinds of fraudsters, known as ‘cyber vultures,' generally call the target- individual when the person is busy with work. They not only cheat the person but later call from other mobiles offering help to get the money back and cheat again, cyber expert Ananth Prabhu said.

The cyber security personnel have urged public not to share the OTP of credit cards under any circumstances with anyone.

