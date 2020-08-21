Namakkal (TN) Aug 21 (PTI): Maintaining that Tamil Nadu's law and order situation is managed well compared to several states in the country, Chief Minister K Palaniswami asked his political detractors not to come to conclusions by judging isolated incidents.

Justifying the police action on a Chennai drug peddler who was allegedly killed in "an encounter" by the police in Chennai on Friday, the chief minister said his government will not give room for any unlawful activities or rowdyism and would take stern action as per law. "Don't come to conclusions by judging isolated incidents. Tamil Nadu's law and order situation is better compared to many states in the country," he told reporters here when asked about the opposition DMK's charge that even the police lacked security, made in the backdrop of the killing of a constable in a country bomb attack in Tuticorin earlier this week. "It is very strange to say so. The police offer protection to the people. Have there not been murders during the DMK rule? Was not former DMK minister Tha Kiruttinam hacked to death during his morning walk and three persons torched in a family dispute," Palaniswami asked.

Also Read | Four Domestic Helps at Sharad Pawar’s Baramati House Test COVID-19 Positive.

Earlier, the chief minister announced that a Poultry Research Institute, similar to the High Security Animal Research Institute at Bhopal and Poultry Management Institute, Pune, will be established in Namakkal.

Also, an Arecanut Research Station will be set up in Paramathi Velur in the district, he said. Namakkal, he said, was famous for lorry transport and poultry.

Also Read | Satyameva Jayate Replaced With Yato Dharma Tato Jaya in Supreme Court’s Logo? PIB Fact Check Calls Out The Fake News.

Palaniswami inaugurated several projects for a total cost of Rs 250 crore and later inspected the progress of the construction of Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital and the Special COVID Care Centre.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)