Indore, Apr 4 (PTI) Congress general secretary Mukul Wasnik on Monday said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan should win the faith of citizens rather than presenting documents on what the state government had achieved.

Also Read | Ganesh Temple Street: Street in New York Named After Prominent Hindu Temple.

He was speaking hours after Chouhan placed the 'Madhya Pradesh Good Government and Development Report 2022' before Union ministers and ambassadors of different countries.

Also Read | BJP Conspiring To Divert Attention From Economic Disaster in India, Says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

The report contains the governance steps taken by MP's BJP government in 15 years to bring about development.

"It is not important what documents Chouhan presents in Delhi. What is important is that his government builds faith among people that it is working for them," Wasnik, AICC in charge general secretary of MP, told reporters here.

Wasnik said the state's law and order situation was a mess, and women, Dalits, tribals etc were distressed.

He also said the voice of people, including former CM Uma Bharti, on liquor prohibition was not reaching Chouhan due to "some problem with the ears".

Wasnik, however, ducked a query on when Kamal Nath, who is state unit chief and leader of opposition, would relinquish one of his two posts in keeping with the party's 'one person, one post' principle.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)