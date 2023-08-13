Jammu, Aug 13 (PTI) The Democratic Progressive Azad Party will continue its political battle to secure jobs and land rights for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Sunday.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state said the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), if elected to power in the next assembly elections, will focus on development and corruption-free governance.

"My aim of returning to Jammu and Kashmir is attached with the socio-political emancipation of the common people. We will continue our political battle to secure jobs and land rights for locals," Azad said.

Azad ended his five-decade-long association with the Congress on August 26, 2022, and launched the DPAP a month later in Jammu.

"Securing land and jobs for the locals is the primary agenda of my party. Therefore, the fight shall continue till we get a guarantee from the central government," he said at the conclusion of his 10-day tour of the Chenab Valley, where he addressed a public rally at Chiralla in his hometown of Bhaderwah.

Azad said his dream is to politically and economically empower the people of the region to such an extent that they do not need to "beg before anyone".

Referring to his meeting with various delegations during the tour, Azad said all the issues raised by the public will be taken up for early redressal with the authorities concerned.

He said his party is strongly against the "coercive measures" of land eviction by the Jammu and Kashmir government and claimed that the administration was forced to stop the drive because of protests by the DPAP.

Azad also took a dig at successive governments for "ignoring the Chenab Valley".

"After relinquishing the post of chief minister (in 2008), I was expecting the regimes later entrusted with the job by the people to run Jammu and Kashmir might have further developed this region," he said.

"But I feel disappointed to see the condition of roads and other social infrastructure. Even hospitals, schools and other essential departments have a staff shortage," Azad said, adding that this is not how states are run in a democratic structure.

It is the responsibility of every government to provide basic necessities at people's doorsteps, said Azad, a former Union minister.

He alleged that there is a mess everywhere and no one seems bothered about it.

"That is why I want elections to be held in the Union Territory so that people can have an elected government, which is accountable to them," he said.

The DPAP chief also urged his party workers to focus on expanding the cadre in every nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We believe in change and peace. It is only possible when you ensure more and more people join this caravan," he told the party workers.

Azad said the Chenab Valley has the peculiarity of having all communities living together peacefully for decades.

"If there is a best example of unity and secularism, it is the Chenab Valley," he said.

