Mumbai, August 13: The National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) released the NCVT MIS ITI result 2023 today, August 13. Candidates who appeared for the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) examination for the 1st and 2nd year can check their NCVT MIS ITI Result 2023 by visiting the official website of NVT at ncvtmis.gov.in.

Students will require their roll number, semester, and exam system handy to check and download their NCVT ITI MIS Trainee mark sheet. Once downloaded, candidates are advised to carefully review all the information provided on their NCVT ITI mark sheet. If any discrepancies are found, candidates are advised to notify the council at the earliest. UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2023 Out on upsc.gov.in, Know How to Download.

Steps To Check NCVT ITI Result 2023:

Visit the official website of NCVT at ncvtmis.gov.in

On the homepage, search for the ITI tab

Next, click on the "NCVT ITI result 2023" link

A results tab will open

Enter using your login credentials and other details

Clicking on the link will land you on the results page.

Your NCVT ITI Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Here's the direct link to check NCVT ITI result 2023. This year, the NCVT ITI 2023 examinations were conducted from July 10 to August 4. Meanwhile, the Office of the Director General, Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, is expected to release the UP NEET PG seat allotment results soon. IIT Delhi Drops One Set of Mid-Semester Exams to Reduce Student Stress, Says Director Rangan Banerjee.

Candidates who have appeared for the UP NEET PG examination can check their seat allotment results on the official website at upneet.gov.in.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2023 06:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).