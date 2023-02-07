New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Pulmonologist Dr Randeep Guleria has accepted the "honorary appointment" as president of AIIMS-Bilaspur, but his full-time clinical association with the Medanta Hospital continues, the hospital said on Tuesday.

The former AIIMS-Delhi director was appointed as chairman of the Institute of Internal Medicine and Respiratory and Sleep Medicine at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram in December.

"Medanta is pleased to announce that Dr Randeep Guleria, Chairman, Institute of Internal Medicine, Respiratory & Sleep Medicine, and Director of Medical Education, has accepted the honorary appointment as the President of AIIMS, Bilaspur," it said.

A spokesperson of the hospital said, some reports had erroneously claimed that Dr Guleria had left Medanta Hospital.

"Dr Guleria continues his full-time clinical association with Medanta and is available for consultation at Medanta Gurugram and Mediclinic Defence Colony, Monday to Saturday, the statement said.

A keen academician and researcher, Guleria did his MBBS from the Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, and MD (general medicine) and DM (pulmonary medicine) from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. PTI KND

