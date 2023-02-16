By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Dr PBN Prasad will hold the charge of the post of Drugs Controller General of India from February 16 to 28 this year or until further orders, an official notice said on Wednesday.

According to the official notice issued by Dr Kiran Kumar Karlapu, Deputy Secretary to the Government of India, "It has been decided with the approval of the Competent Authority, that Dr PBN Prasad, JDC(I) shall hold the charge of the post of Drug Controller of (India) under FR 49(v)wef 16.02.2023 till 28.02.2023 (date of his superannuation) or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

Recently, UPSC recommended the name of Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi as the new Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted interviews for the appointment of the DCGI last week. The top contenders were Dr VG Somani, Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi and Dr Jai Prakash. According to the sources soon final name will be announced.

Earlier in November last year, Dr V G Somani's term as Drugs controller general of India (DCGI) was extended for three months that came into effect from November 16 last year. This was done the second time, however, earlier he got an extension in the month of August 22.

Dr Kiran Kumar Karlapu, Deputy Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare issued the circular regarding the extension of DCGI for a further period of three months.

Dr V G Somani was appointed as Drugs Controller General of India in the month of August 2019, DCGI heads the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) which is responsible for ensuring quality drug supply across the country. It also has the authority to give approval to new drugs and regulate clinical trials. (ANI)

