New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Dr Pradeep Kumar Joshi took oath as the chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday.

Joshi has succeeded Arvind Saxena who completed his term as UPSC chairman on Friday.

Joshi was the chairman of both the Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commissions. He joined as member, UPSC on May 12, 2015. (ANI)

