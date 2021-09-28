Chennai, Sep 28 (PTI) A Bill to effectively control organised crimes in Tamil Nadu has been drafted and the same will be placed before the state Assembly when it meets next, the Madras High Court was informed recently.

Also Read | CAT 2021 Admit Card To be Released On October 27 at 5 PM, Candidates Can Download Hall Ticket Online at iimcat.ac.in.

On the orders of the court in August 2020, a committee was formed and according to its recommendation, a Draft Bill of the Tamil Nadu Control of Organised Crime Act has been prepared and would be placed before the House during the next session, the government counsel told a division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran (since retired) and P Velmurugan.

Also Read | JMI Admission Result 2021 Declared, Candidates Can Check The Results Online at jmicoe.in.

While hearing a habeas corpus petition from E Velu (29), a gangster accused of murdering another in 2018, challenging his detention under the Goondas Act earlier, a division bench headed by Justice Kirubakaran had raised a set of 25 queries including the necessity to come out with a new Act, like the "Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act, 1999" (MCOCA) or similar ones passed by Karnataka and Gujarat which would enable the police to be more powerful and deal with the criminals effectively.

When the matter came up recently, the government counsel informed the bench about this.

The bench expressed happiness and appreciated the State government for having made ready the draft bill to be presented before the Assembly. "If such an Act is passed, the police will be able to deal with the criminals effectively," the bench said and disposed of the petition.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)