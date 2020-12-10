New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) A 5.56x30 mm sub-machine gun designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully undergone the defence ministry's user trials, it was announced on Thursday.

The successful completion of trials has paved the way for this gun's induction into the armed forces, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The DRDO-designed 5.56x30 mm joint protective venture carbine (JVPC) is a gas-operated semi automatic weapon and its rate of fire is more than 700 rounds per minute, it mentioned.

The final phase of the user trials completed on Monday meeting all the general staff qualitative requirements (GSQR) set up the Indian Army, it said.

"This was the last leg of trials in a series of user trials which have been carried out in extreme temperature conditions in summer and high altitudes in winter," the statement mentioned.

The effective range of the carbine is more than 100 m and weighs about three kg with key features like high reliability, low recoil, retractable butt, ergonomic design and single hand firing capability, it said.

"JVPC has successfully met the stringent performance criteria of reliability and accuracy in addition to quality trials conducted by DGQA (Directorate General of Quality Assurance)," the statement noted.

The DGQA works under the defence ministry.

The weapon has already passed the trials by the home ministry and procurement action is initiated by central armed police forces and various state police organisations, the ministry's statement noted.

