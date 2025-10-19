New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): In a proactive effort to counter the illegal import of firecrackers ahead of Diwali, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), in continuation of 'Operation Fire Trail', intercepted two 40-foot containers at Tuticorin Port.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Finance, these containers were found to contain 83,520 pieces of Chinese firecrackers, mis-declared as engineering goods. The contraband, valued at Rs 5.01 crore, was seized along with cover cargo of silicon sealant guns.

During coordinated operations from October 14-18, DRI officers apprehended the importer at Tuticorin and, based on investigation, arrested three other individuals (including two Mumbai-based persons) from Chennai and Tuticorin. All four have been remanded to judicial custody for their coordinated role in this case.

The import of firecrackers is restricted under the ITC (HS) Classification of the Foreign Trade Policy. It requires a licence from DGFT and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) under the Explosive Rules, 2008. The illegal importation and mis-declaration not only violates foreign trade and safety laws but also poses a serious risk to public safety and port infrastructure due to the highly combustible nature of firecrackers.

The DRI remains committed to combating smuggling, safeguarding national infrastructure, and protecting public safety. (ANI)

