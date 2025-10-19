Ayodhya, October 19: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday received official recognition for two new Guinness World Records created during the grand Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, organised by the Department of Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh, and the Ayodhya District Administration. The world records include the largest display of oil lamps, with 26,17,215 diyas lit along the banks of the Saryu River, and the most people performing simultaneous 'diya' rotation, marking yet another milestone in the spiritual and cultural revitalisation of Ayodhya under the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on Deepotsav 2025, and said that the festival has played a pivotal role in shaping a renewed identity for Uttar Pradesh on the global stage. Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025 Sets New World Record for Lighting 26.17 Lakh Diyas and Most People Performing Diya Rotation (Videos).

Yogi Adityanath Receives 2 Guinness World Records Certificates

'राममय' श्री अयोध्या धाम में आज 26 लाख 17 हजार 215 दीपों की जगमगाती ज्योति ने विश्व-रिकॉर्ड रचते हुए सनातन संस्कृति के अमर तेज को पुनः प्रज्वलित किया है। 'दीपोत्सव-2025' श्रद्धा, साधना और संकल्प का वह उत्सव है, जहां 2,128 वेदाचार्यों, अर्चकों और साधकों ने एक साथ माँ सरयू की आरती… pic.twitter.com/eoDfitHkWB — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 19, 2025

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath receives the certificates of 2 new Guinness World Records created during the #Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya Guinness World Record created for the most people performing 'diya' rotation simultaneously, and the largest… pic.twitter.com/cWREYepuwP — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2025

"I extend my wishes to the people of the state on Deepotsav 2025. Through this program of Deepotsav, we have tried to create an identity for Uttar Pradesh. To ensure that the identity of the citizens of Uttar Pradesh is not compromised and no one dares to play with their faith, after the formation of the double-engine government in Uttar Pradesh, we have made continuous efforts," the Chief Minister said.

Taking a swipe at previous governments, the CM accused past administrations of neglecting Ayodhya's spiritual significance and of dishonouring the sentiments of Ram devotees. "Those who used to insult your faith. Those who filled the streets of Ayodhya with the blood of Ram devotees and Kar Sevaks. Today, they don't like the Deepotsav program in Ayodhya. Those who, while in power in the state, kept a distance from the Deepotsav, Rangotsav, and Dev Deepawali programs, but they used to spend the state's treasury in the name of Saifai Mahotsav and the boundary of the graveyard," CM Yogi said. Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Greets Saints, Joins Diwali Celebrations in Holy City; Performs Aarti, Pulls ‘Pushpak Vimaan’ Chariot (See Pics and Videos).

Highlighting the scale and inclusivity of this year's Deepotsav, the Chief Minister noted that over 26.71 lakh diyas were lit in Ayodhya Dham, crafted by local artisans from the Prajapati and Kumhar communities, underscoring the government's commitment to empowering traditional potter communities. "Today, more than 26,71,000 lamps have been lit in Ayodhya Dham. These lamps were made as a result of the hard work of the people belonging to the Prajapati and Kumhar castes of Ayodhya itself. These people did not want these people to get a job," he added.

According to officials, over 10,000 volunteers from universities and colleges participated in the diya-lighting and rotational activity. The diyas were arranged in a precise pattern to ensure accurate counting and verification by Guinness World Records representatives. The Deepotsav, held under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, is now a symbol of faith, unity, and devotion. It continues to reinforce Ayodhya's identity as a global hub of spirituality and tourism.

