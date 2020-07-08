Chandigarh, Jul 8 (PTI) The maximum temperatures dropped in Haryana and Punjab after rains lashed several places in the two states on Wednesday.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, which also received rains, recorded a maximum of 30.4 degrees Celsius, down four notches against normal limits, according to the Meteorological Department here.

Hisar in Haryana which also received heavy showers (48.2 mm) recorded a high of 36.5 degrees Celsius, down two notches against the normal while Karnal registered a high of 32 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the normal.

Ambala recorded a high of 31.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal, as the district received 16 mm of rainfall. Rains also lashed Narnaul, which recorded a maximum of 28 degrees Celsius, which is 10 notches below normal limits.

Ludhiana, which received heavy showers (27 mm), recorded a high of 29.4 degrees Celsius, down six notches. Rains also occurred in Patiala, which registered a high of 30.2 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal limits.

Amritsar recorded a high of 33.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal.

