Raipur, Sep 28 (PTI) Referring to the seizure of a mammoth quantity of heroin at Mundra Port in Gujarat, Congress leader and former Union minister Rajiv Shukla on Tuesday claimed that a drug mafia "bigger than Pablo Escobar" was flourishing in the country.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: Two Trekkers Dead, Over 10 Stranded at Khemenger Glacier Due to Bad Weather.

As much as 3,000 kg of heroin worth Rs 21,000 crore in illicit markets was seized from two containers at Mundra earlier this month.

Also Read | Govt Extends Nationwide COVID-19 Containment Measures Till October 31.

Speaking to reporters here, Shukla alleged that those involved in this smuggling racket had imported another, bigger consignment of heroin in June, but it went undetected, and this was a threat to the national security.

A commission of two sitting Supreme Court judges should be set up to conduct inquiry in the matter, he demanded.

"Who are these drug mafia, bigger than the infamous Pablo Escobar?" he asked, referring to the Colombian drug lord who became the subject of a popular webseries.

The trading firm which had imported the consignment from Afghanistan was a small-time commission agent and a huge drug cartel was flourishing under the government's nose, Shukla alleged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were mum on this issue, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)