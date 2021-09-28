Shimla, September 28: In a tragic incident, two trekkers, who were stranded at Khemenger Glacier in Lahaul Spiti, Himachal Pradesh, lost their lives due to bad weather. Reports inform that the deceased have been identified as Bhaskerdeep and Sandeep Kumar. Over 10 other mountaineers were reported to be stranded in the area. A team of the Indo-Tibeaten Border Police along with the Indian Army launched an operation to rescue them on Monday. Himachal Pradesh Govt to Airlift 175 Tourists Stranded in Lahaul-Spiti District.

The duo died while descending the Khemenger glacier in Spiti valley after crossing Parahio summit, as reported by the Hindustan Times. All the trekkers reportedly belong to a Kolkata-based mountaineering club. Lahaul Spiti Deputy Commissioner Neeraj Kumar told ANI on Monday, "Two trekkers have died and 14 others are stranded at Khemenger Glacier in Lahaul Spiti, Himachal Pradesh due to bad weather." Fact Check: Long Traffic Jam in Himachal Pradesh After Tourists Return From Area? Video From Pakistan's Kaghan Valley Being Shared With False Claim.

According to the report, the a member of the trekking team reached Kaza after a two-day trek and informed about the incident. The rescue operation started on Tuesday. Report informs that the rescue team will start from Kah and will reach the Khemengar glacier on the third day. The Khemengar glacier is reportedly 5,884 metres above the sea level.

