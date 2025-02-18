Jaipur, Feb 18 (PTI) Brown sugar drug, a variant of heroin, worth Rs 41.50 crore was seized from a truck and three people were arrested in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district, police said Tuesday.

According to the police, 20.82 kgs of brown sugar drug was concealed inside the fuel tank of the truck.

Also Read | Thought of the Day for School Assembly Today in English: Inspirational Quote With Meaning for Students To Share During Morning Assembly on February 19, 2025.

Pratapgarh District Superintendent of Police Vineet Kumar Bansal said Laddu alias Ghanshyam Bairagi (34), Pushkar Lal Meena (34) and Pushkar Lal Teli (48) were arrested on Monday after the truck coming from Mandsaur was searched.

Bansal said

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu Grants Prosecution Sanction Against AAP Leader Satyendar Jain in Money Laundering Case.

During the search of the truck, it was found that the fuel tank had two parts, one that had diesel and the other part, which was made by welding, had 14 polythene bags containing the contraband concealed in it.

The drugs and the truck were seized, he said, adding that the three accused were arrested under the NDPS Act and a case was registered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)