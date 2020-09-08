Mumbai, Sep 8 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday remanded Rhea Chakraborty, arrested in a drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, in judicial custody till September 22 while rejecting her bail plea.

She was produced by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) before an additional chief judicial magistrate through video- conference after her arrest.

Also Read | Credit Card EMIs at All-Time High During COVID-19 Pandemic: HDFC Bank.

The NCB claimed that she was "active member" of a drugs syndicate and procured drugs for Rajput, her boyfriend.

The court rejected her bail plea and sent her in judicial custody till September 22 after the NCB said it did not want her custody as it has already questioned her for three days.

Also Read | Ten Things You Never Knew About Mick Jones and the Clash.

Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said they will approach sessions court for bail.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)