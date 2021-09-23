Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday said that the team has seized drugs worth Rs 150 crores and arrested more than 300 peddlers over the last one year.

Speaking to ANI, Sameer Wankhede, Mumbai NCB zonal director said, "In the last one year, we have seized drugs worth Rs 150 crores and arrested more than 300 peddlers including 34 Nigerian nationals. The team has taken strict action against all the drug peddlers."

"Many types of drugs including 30 kg of charas, 12 kg of heroin, 2 kg of cocaine, 350 kg of ganja, 25 kg of mephedrone were confiscated in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and other areas of Maharashtra," he added.

Further, he informed that around 114 cases were registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 in the last one year. (ANI)

