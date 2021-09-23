Balrampur, September 21: A 14-year-old girl was gangraped by four persons when she was returning home from a religious event. The sexual assault took place in Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh on September 19. The police were informed on September 20. They registered a case and launched a search to nab the accused. On Tuesday, the police arrested three accused. Two of them are minors. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Woman Gangraped By Three 'Drunk' Men, Husband Thrashed in Raipur; Accused Arrested.

The girl went to attend a religious event in nearby village. She was returning home alone when the accused allegedly saw her. Taking advantage of the situation, they allegedly raped her. "The girl informed her family members on Monday (September 20) about the sexual assault and then the complaint was filed with the police," Balrampur Superintendent of Police Ram Krishna Sahu was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Allegedly Rapes 3-Year-Old Stepdaughter in Raipur; Case Registered.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case and launched a search. On Tuesday, three accused, including two minors, were arrested. They were produced before a local court which sent them into judicial custody. The fourth accused is on the run in the nearby jungles. Teams have been formed to nab him, according to SP Ram Krishna Sahu. Further investigation is underway.

In a separate incident that took place on September 19, a 35-year-old tribal woman was raped in Basna region of Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh. She suffered internal injuries as she was brutalised with a stick during the sexual assault. The horrific incident happened days after a tribal woman was tied up, gagged and gangraped for two days by three men, who denied her food and water.

