Raipur, Sep 23: A man allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl in her house in Chhattisgarh's Raipur city, a police official said on Thursday. The incident took place on Tuesday following which the 40-year-old accused was arrested, he said.

The accused barged into the house of the victim after finding her alone and allegedly raped her, the official said.

He later threatened the girl and her family with dire consequences if they informed about the incident to anyone.

The victim approached the Khamardih police and based on her complaint, the accused was arrested on Wednesday and booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.