Aizawl, May 23 (PTI) Mizoram Police have seized drugs worth over Rs 6.35 crore in five different operations between May 17 and May 22, police said in a statement.

Eleven people, including two Myanmar nationals, have been arrested for trafficking or possessing the drugs during such operations, it said.

Personnel of CID (Special Branch) and Special Narcotics police station launched a joint operation at Seling in Aizawl district and intercepted a truck on May 18, it said.

On thorough checking of the vehicle, 39.15 kg of Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 5.08 crore was seized from the possession of two Myanmar nationals, the statement said.

The seized Meth tablets were concealed inside a compartment under the truck, it said.

A team of Special Narcotics police station also carried out an operation at Selesih near Aizawl on Thursday and seized 597 phials (80.49 kg) of codeine from the possession of a woman peddler, the statement said.

Further investigation based on the confession of the accused led to the seizure of 1,292 more phials (179.40 kg) of codeine from a warehouse in Aizawl's Ramthar veng locality, it said.

The seized codeine was worth a total of Rs 9.44 lakh, it said.

On May 19, policemen posted at Tuisenphai check-post seized 4.74 kg of Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 61.61 lakh from a taxi. The driver was arrested.

Police intercepted two cars and seized 1.14 kg of heroin worth Rs 50 lakh from one of the vehicles in Saitul town on May 17.

The drivers of the two cars were arrested on the spot, while further investigation led to the arrest of four persons, including one from Assam, the statement said.

In another operation, police seized 193 gm of heroin worth Rs 5.79 lakh from the possession of a local peddler near Dawn village in Lunglei district on May 20.

The 11 accused were booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the statement added.

