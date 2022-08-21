Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 21 (ANI): Security personnel at Cochin International Airport have seized 30 kg of narcotic drugs worth Rs 60 crore from a passenger.

The preliminary assessment of the Customs Narcotics Department concluded that it is metha quinol worth around Rs 60 crore in the international market. The seized contraband has been sent to the government laboratory for further testing.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Woman, Her Paramour Booked for Sodomising Her 9-Year-Old Boy in Mahim.

According to the official information from CIAL, the accused was identified as Muraleedharan Nair, who had arrived in Kochi via Doha from Zimbabwe.

He was being checked for baggage as he boarded the Air Asia flight from Kochi to Delhi. The substance hidden in the bag was found by the security department of CIAL using the state-of-the-art '3D MRI' scanning machine.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Funds To Be Raised by Islamic Foundation for Construction of Mosque in Ayodhya.

He is a native of Palakkad and has been turned over to the narcotics department. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)