Shimla, Nov 28 (PTI) Temperatures in Himachal Pradesh increased by one to two notches as weather remained dry in the state in the last 24 hours, the meteorological department said on Saturday.

The tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong was recorded as the coldest place in the state at minus 9.5 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Manali recorded a low of zero degrees Celsius while Kinnaur's Kalpa recorded a low of 0.4 degrees Celsius, he added.

The minimum temperature in Kufri and Dalhousie was recorded at 7.7 and 8.5 degrees Celsius respectively, the weatherman said.

Shimla recorded a low of 9.2 degrees Celsius.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 28.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, he added. PTI DJI

