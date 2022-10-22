New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) Lighthouse centres will help students get jobs "immediately" after completing their courses, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi said on Saturday.

Last year, the varsity had entered into an agreement with Pune-based non-profit Lighthouse Communities Foundation to set up centres near the city's slum clusters to help youngsters earn a livelihood.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Woman Kills Husband with Brick over Monetary issue in Ramagundam, Arrested.

Interacting with students at the Lighthouse centre in Kalkaji to know about their learning experiences, Atishi said skill development needs of the youth coming from poor families are being met by the Delhi government and they are now ready for employment.

"The Lighthouse (project) gives confidence to the youth, as they are able to learn skills and choose the job of their choice," she said.

Also Read | Ayurveda Day 2022: 7th Ayurveda Day To Be Celebrated at Grand Scale on October 23.

"Eighty-one students of the DSEU's Lighthouse centres got placements in sectors like retail, healthcare, information technology, information technology enabled services, hospitality, of these, 62 students were from the Kalkaji Lighthouse Centre," Atishi said.

The AAP leader said that the Lighthouse centre was created so that youngsters from low-income communities and poor families can be provided employment opportunities with high-quality short-term vocational skill courses.

"Everyone has played their part in making this Lighthouse a success and I congratulate all the teachers for their contribution," she said.

DSEU's Lighthouse Centre in Kalkaji was started in March. The other centre is at Malkaganj.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)