New Delhi, June 29: Delhi Police has detained a passenger at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport with six live cartridges, the police officials said on Thursday.

"A passenger Amrish Bishnoi travelling from Delhi to Dubai on an Emirates flight was detained on Tuesday at Delhi IGI Airport," the police said. CISF Detains USA Citizen Carrying Six Live Cartridges at Delhi's IGI Airport.

The accused has been identified as Amrish Bishnoi who was travelling to Dubai from Delhi.

The police official further said that the accused is not in possession of valid documents for the carriage of the 6 live ammunition.

Following the incident, a case has been registered under section 25 of Arms at the IGI airport police station. Man Carrying Live Catridges Detained at Delhi Metro Station.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)