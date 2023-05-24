New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) detained a USA citizen carrying six live cartridges at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), informed officials on Wednesday.

The USA citizen has been identified as Gabriel Allen Coder, 20.

"A 20-year-old USA Citizen namely Gabriel Allen Coder detained by CISF at Delhi IGI Airport with 6 live cartridges mark (Hornady 357 MAG Caliber), when he was going from Delhi to Helsinki on Monday," said CISF officials.

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR under section 25 Arms Act.

Further investigation is underway and details are awaited. (ANI)

