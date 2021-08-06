Sultanpur (UP), Aug 6 (PTI) Two people were arrested for allegedly carrying beef in Baldirai police station area here, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off about some people travelling around the area on a motorcycle carrying beef, the arrest was made at Bahadgram Para near Ganapur petrol pump on Thursday, Sub-Inspector Rajkumar Yadav of Baldirai police station said.

Also Read | All Members of the Women’s Hockey Team, from Jharkhand*, That Participated in #Olympics, … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The arrested persons were found carrying 40 kg beef, Yadav said, adding that they have been identified as Hasnain, a resident of Isauli village, and Wasim, a resident of Nandauli village, in the same police station area.

Both the accused were produced before a court and sent to jail on Friday, he added.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Till August 23, Schools To Reopen For Classes 9 to 12 on September 1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)