New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) The duration of Ladakhi content telecast on DD Kashir has been increased from thirty minutes to one hour daily from October 1, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said on Saturday.

"The additional telecast includes a news bulletin and programmes in Ladakhi language. This has been done to provide a larger showcase window to programmes on local culture, developmental activities and to give broader coverage to the news from the Union Territory of Ladakh," a ministry said.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, during his recent visit to Leh, had announced that keeping with the aspirations of the people of Ladakh, more time will be provided to Ladakhi news and programmes on DD Kashir.

Earlier, Ladakhi language transmission on DD Kashir was limited to 30 minutes from 6.30 PM to 7 PM, the statement said.

The additional thirty minutes transmission will be from 2.30 PM to 3 PM.

