New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) After two years of muted celebrations owing to Covid, a large number of people thronged Durga puja pandals in Delhi and neighbouring Noida to offer prayers on 'maha-astami' on Monday.

People offered prayers, enjoyed delicacies at food stalls put up outside pandals in several areas and also got a chance to watch 'Dhunuchi' dance -- a tradition associated with Durga Puja in which people hold an earthen pot emitting smoke while dancing in front of the goddess.

Cultural programmes were also held at many of these pandals.

Many Durga puja committees in the capital have also opted for theme-base pandal this year.

While one of the puja pandals at Chittaranjan Park has been created using paper, cardboards, wooden disposable spoons and rice husk, another pandal has been created to resemble a colonial-era building.

People are celebrating Durga puja in full-swing after two years owing to Covid when several restrictions were imposed and visitors were not allowed inside pandals.

Earlier, CR park puja committee had said that budgets have been slashed by around 25 per cent this year due to a paucity of funds and sponsors.

