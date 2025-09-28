Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 28 (ANI): As Durga Puja celebrations began in West Bengal, Chairman of Chaltabagan Lohapatty Durga Puja Committee, Sundeep Bhutoria, pointed out the festival's significance, stating that it is the "world's largest" and that envoys from various countries have visited to participate.

Speaking to ANI, Bhutoria said on Saturday, "...Durga Puja in Bengal has its own significance. It is recognised by UNESCO. It is the world's largest festival. Ambassadors from many countries came here..."

As the festivities began, thousands of devotees and visitors thronged pandals across the city with their friends and families.

Among the many artistic presentations, Tridhara Akalbodhan's theme of "Cholo Firi" stood out for its symbolic journey into the origins of art, culture, and spirituality.

The theme depicts cave art, recreating an ancient era where early humans expressed their bond with nature, divinity, and life through paintings and carvings. The pandal walls are adorned with intricate drawings and symbols narrating mankind's first interaction with the divine, blended with sacred shlokas and mantras.

At the heart of the depiction is the eternal connection between Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, and Goddess Kali, symbolising the cosmic cycle of creation, preservation, and destruction.

Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, honours Goddess Maa Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. As per Hindu belief, the goddess descends to her earthly abode during this time to bless her devotees. (ANI)

