Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has said that during Navratri, all temples of Goddess Durga in the state will remain open.

The chief minister has asked all devotees to follow COVID-19 guidelines. Not more than 200 people allowed at a time in the temple premises, according to the chief minister's office.

This year, Navratri will be observed from October 17 to October 25.

According to the data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday, in Madhya Pradesh, the active cases are 14661, The total cured, discharged and migrated cases are 132429, the death toll due to the disease is at 2671. (ANI)

