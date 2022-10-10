New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said DUSIB is making efforts to reach out to those deprived of basic needs and help them have a better life.

The minister made the remark at the inauguration of Delhi's first slum festival on World Homeless Day at Sarai Kale Khan.

Also Read | Telangana: Raj Bhavan, Governor's Official Residence in Hyderabad Turns Pink for Awareness on Breast Cancer.

Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) launched the week-long festival to spread awareness on the issues surrounding homelessness and its challenges.

The festival will highlight the needs of the marginal homeless residents, recognise and celebrate their achievements while aiming to inspire the persons experiencing deprivation.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Pulled Out of House in Daylight, Forced To Parade Half-Naked in Satna; Three Arrested.

"Our constitution has provided everyone with the fundamental right to have a dignified life and it is our duty as government to ensure this. Delhi government through DUSIB is making efforts to reach out to all people who have been deprived of basic needs and help people have a better life in Delhi," he said.

He said DUSIB has provided a big platform to children and youth living in slum clusters and night shelters to showcase their talents through these events.

"People living in slums and shelter homes are getting excellent treatment from free MBBS doctors in Mohalla clinics, which no one ever imagined 7-8 years ago from today," he added.

The deputy chief minister said such an event will not only provide an opportunity to these children to showcase their skills and talents but will also boost their confidence, based on which government will give them a chance to move forward.

The event highlighted the stories and recognised the efforts of people who have achieved laurels by overcoming significant challenges, despite being homeless.

Along with this, across all DUSIB Shelters and Basti Vikas Kendras, focussed activities shall be conducted for a week commencing from World Homeless Day 2022.

These activities include medical camps, yoga, meditation classes, special drive on cleanliness and tidiness, tree plantation, gardening activities and camps in collaboration with concerned departments for issuing Aadhar cards or voter ID cards.

It will sensitise the general public towards the fundamental duties and rights of homeless people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)