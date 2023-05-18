New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) The minimum temperature in the national capital on Thursday settled at 21.9 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average, according to the weather department.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 40 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | ATM Baba Arrested: Sudhir Mishra, Who ‘Trained’ Unemployed Youths How To Break ATMs, Nabbed in Joint Operation of UP STF, Bihar Police.

Dust storm or thunderstorms are expected during the day, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin.

According to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 180 (moderate category).

Also Read | Ratan Lal Kataria Dies: Three-Time BJP MP From Haryana's Ambala and Former Union Minister Passes Away at 72.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 75 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)