Gurugram, Nov 21 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said in a democracy, the utmost duty of public representatives is to maintain the trust people have in them and meet their expectations.

He was interacting with newly elected sarpanches and panches at a programme in the Manesar area here.

Sarpanches and panches should ensure maximum development in their areas. In a democracy only one who lives up to the trust of the people gets a chance to serve the people, the chief minister said.

"You have been chosen only because of the trust entrusted by the public," he said as he emphasised the importance of good governance.

Khattar said it is the duty of the government and the gram panchayat to do justice to every section, class and person.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'pradhan sevak' while I as 'jan sevak' are working for the welfare of every section of society," Khattar said, adding that "gone are the days, when only the king's son used to rule society".

"The one who will serve the society will get the opportunity," he said.

Khattar said the swearing-in ceremony of panches and sarpanches will be organised soon after which all panchayats will start their work.

"This time we aim to also conduct training for new panches and sarpanches by next month so as to make them familiar with the functioning of the government," the chief minister said.

In another programme here, Khattar launched the 'CHIRAYU Haryana' (comprehensive health insurance of antyodaya units) scheme that is aimed at expanding the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat programme to around 29 lakh beneficiaries having an annual income limit of Rs 1.80 lakh.

The chief minister also distributed golden cards to as many as 12 beneficiaries.

The 'CHIRAYU Haryana', which is expected to benefit 1.25 crore antyodaya beneficiaries, has also been extended to Persons with Disabilities (PwD).

"The launch of CHIRAYU has once again highlighted the state government's commitment to providing state-of-the-art health facilities to poor and needy families," Khattar said.

"From today, antyodaya families have been brought under the ambit of 'Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana'(AB-PMYAY). This step taken by us will certainly give more momentum to Prime Minister Modi's vision of 'Swasth Bharat Sashakt Bharat'," he said.

He said that the beneficiary data has been shared with the National Health Authority so that it can be linked to the AB-PMJYA portal.

Khattar said the state government has increased the BPL annual income limit from Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 1.80 lakh.

