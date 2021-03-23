Ahead of Holi 2021, BMC issued an order saying playing Holi at public places and private spaces not allowed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and rise in cases across the city.

Mumbai: BMC issues order - playing of Holi at public places and private spaces not allowed in the wake of #COVID19 pandemic and rise in cases here. — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2021

