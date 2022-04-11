New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): In order to facilitate e-governance and automation of internal processes, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is mulling over the implementation of 'e-BCAS project', Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday.

The meeting of the parliamentary consultative committee attached to the Ministry of Civil Aviation was held on Monday over the topic of "e-BCAS project".

Briefing about the subject, the Minister of Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) establishes, develops, implements, maintains and reviews the National Aviation Security programme. It also safeguards civil aviation operations against acts of unlawful interference and threat, taking into account the safety, regularity and efficiency of flights. It has now undertaken e-BCAS, an initiative under e-Governance for automation of internal processes.

This will be an online platform for the facilitation of stakeholders. It will leverage the strengths of existing processes and organization structure, with the objective to make entire activities transparent, user-friendly and efficient. It will digitize the office processes, facilitate fast approvals, and ensure ease of doing business, by technological integration across various divisions and processes.

The Minister said that under e-Sahaj module, issuance of security clearance will be provided.

Under the e-training module, 16 training courses are being run for aviation security training and certifications. The Module involves online testing and effective supervision on quality of training being imparted. The Centralized Access Control System (CACS) deals with online system for Bio-metric Aerodrome entry permit and vehicle entry permit. It will regulate access of employees of approved government and private entities and authorized vehicles across zones at airports.

The e-Security programme is the single window facility for security programme approvals. The e-Quality control module is for security audit and security inspection of airports. It was informed that three modules - e-Sahaj, CACS and e-training have been completed and launched. The e-Security module is likely to be completed by June 2022 and the e-Quality control programme is likely to be completed by August this year.

Members of Parliament made several important suggestions during the meeting. The meeting was also attended by the Minister of state in the Ministry of Civil Aviation Gen (Retd) VK Singh, Secretary, Civil Aviation Rajiv Bansal, and officers of the Ministry, Airport Authority of India, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. (ANI)

