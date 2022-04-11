Samsung Galaxy A73 5G First Online Sale Today in India. Samsung recently announced inclusion of a new green colour variant for its Galaxy S22 Ultra in India, which is priced from Rs 1.10 lakh. It's the fourth colour on offer apart from the existing Burgundy, Phantom White and Phantom Black shades. The phone remains identical to the other variants as far as specs and storage options. The new green colour variant will be offered in a single storage configuration - 12GB RAM and 256GB. The handset is available for sale across all leading retail outlets, Samsung online store, and Amazon India.

Customers purchasing the Galaxy S22 Ultra Green will also get the Galaxy Watch 4 at a discounted price of Rs 2,999 instead of Rs 26,999. There's also a no-cost EMI payment option available via Samsung's official website. Moreover, customers opting Galaxy S22 series via Samsung Finance+ or HDFC Bank credit and debit cards can avail cashback of Rs 5,000. Samsung is also offering upgrade bonus for existing Galaxy Note, Galaxy S, Z Fold, and Z Flip users.

As for specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Green sports a 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with Quad-HD+ resolution of 3088 x 1440 pixels. It comes powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. For photos and videos, there's a quad rear camera module consisting a 108MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP optical zoom lens and a 10MP periscope lens. For selfies and video calls, it has a 40MP snapper upfront. It packs a 5,000mAh battery supporting 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging. It runs on Android 11 OS with Samsung One UI 4.1 on top.

