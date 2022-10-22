New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, covering a range of issues including the Ukraine conflict.

The call was initiated by the German foreign minister.

Also Read | ICC #T20worldcup22 : England Beat Afghanistan by 5 Wickets in a Group 1 Match in Perth, … – Latest Tweet by DD News.

"Received a call from FM @ABaerbock of Germany. Discussed our bilateral relationship, sustainable development and the Ukraine conflict. Agreed to continue our conversations," Jaishankar tweeted.

The talks came more than two weeks after India took strong exception to Baerbock's comments on Jammu and Kashmir at a joint press conference with the Pakistani foreign minister.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Woman Kills Husband with Brick over Monetary issue in Ramagundam, Arrested.

Referring to Jammu and Kashmir, the German foreign minister said she believed that every country in the world had a role and responsibility for solving conflicts and for ensuring that "we are living in a peaceful world".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)