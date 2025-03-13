New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday met with a delegation of fishermen from Tamil Nadu, led by BJP state chief K Annamalai, in Delhi to discuss their concerns and explore sustainable solutions.

The delegation sought a permanent resolution to the recurring attacks on Indian fishermen in the high seas bordering Sri Lanka, along with extended sentences and heavy fines imposed on them.

Jaishankar informed them that the recent apprehension of Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities would be taken up at a meeting of the Indo-Sri Lanka Joint Working Group to work out a solution.

Jaishankar in a post on X said, "Met a fishermen's delegation from Tamil Nadu led by K Annamalai this evening in Delhi. Discussed their concerns, with a view to explore a sustainable solution. Their livelihood issues will guide the Government's approach. Our High Commission will continue to render full support in consular cases."

Annamalai, addressing the media, described the meeting as an opportunity for fishermen from different coastal regions of Tamil Nadu to directly voice their issues. He said, "Jaishankar ji's meeting was all about bringing Tamil Nadu's fishermen brothers from different coastal regions of Tamil Nadu... They came here, there were a lot of grievances with respect to Sri Lankan Govt arresting our fishermen, giving them extended sentences and imposing huge fines."

He added that Jaishankar had "patiently listened to all of them and has given them assurance that Indian government is always with them." Annamalai further emphasised, "The Record speaks for itself. Since PM Modi took over, there has been no firing on the high seas. Fishermen's lives are not lost. After the arrest, we are bringing them back as fast as possible...They will find a solution to the problem that has been there for the last 30 years."

According to the Rameswaram Fishermen Association, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 14 fishermen from the Pamban area on March 7 for fishing across the border and took them to the Mannar Naval Base for investigation.

Earlier, on February 27, a group of 25 Indian fishermen who were sent back from Sri Lanka arrived at the Chennai International Airport.

Visuals showed the fishermen arriving at the Chennai Airport. The Sri Lankan Navy arrested them on charges of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and released them from prison.

A total of 32 fishermen were arrested on February 23, and their boats were seized. On February 23, fishermen in 440 boats went to sea from Rameswaram. While they were fishing in the Palk Bay sea area, Sri Lankan marines came to the area in a patrol boat. They caught 5 boats and apprehended 32 fishermen claiming that they were fishing across the border.

On February 23, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed concern over the increase in the capture of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, urging the Centre to convene a Joint Working Group (JWG) to find a permanent solution to the issue.

Highlighting the recent arrest of 32 fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities, Stalin had written to the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and said that the JWG would ensure the secure release of all the arrested fishermen and their boats.

The Tamil Nadu CM pointed out that arrests of fishermen from the state are on the rise despite repeated requests to the Sri Lankan government to prevent these arrests.

He was apprised about the arrests of fishermen in eight separate incidents in 2025, saying that 119 fishermen and 16 boats had been apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy. (ANI)

