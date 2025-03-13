Himmatnagar, March 13: A Dalit man was thrashed and paraded naked in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district allegedly by the husband and kin of the woman with whom he was having an affair, a police official said on Thursday. A video of the incident, which took place in a village near Idar town on the night of March 11, went viral on social media. In the video, the 20-something man can be seen walking naked while being subjected to harassment and assault by a mob. Gujarat Shocker: Man Kills Relative with Sword in Temple After Allegedly Receiving Divine Orders from Goddess in Kheda, Arrested,

"Based on the viral video, an FIR was registered against the woman's husband and other relatives. The man, who was in a relationship with a married woman, was abducted from his house in Idar town, some 20 kilometres from Himmatnagar, thrashed and paraded naked. They let him off only after making him sign an apology letter," Sabarkantha Superintendent of Police Vijay Patel said. Kutch Shocker: 12-Year-Old Held Down, Stabbed to Death by Friends After Refusing To Share Free Fire Game ID in Gujarat’s Rapar; Case Registered.

"We contacted the victim after the video went viral on Wednesday. A case was lodged today. The accused have been charged with abduction, assault and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and SC/SC (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. No arrest has been made in the case," the SP informed.