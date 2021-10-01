Bengaluru, Oct 1 (PTI) An earthquake of 2.5 magnitude was reported in Vijayapura district, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said on Friday.

The earthquake occurred at 13:47:06 IST, epicentred at 2.5 km NE of Masuti gram panchayat in Basavana Bagewadi taluk of Vijayapura, it said in a statement.

According to KSNDMC, people need not panic as the intensity observed is very low and not destructive.

"The Seismic Intensity map of the Earthquake from the Epicentre is presented, wherein intensities observed are very low. This type of earthquake does not create any harm to the local community, although there may be slight shaking observed locally," it said.

