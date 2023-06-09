Tezpur (Assam) [India] June 9 (ANI): An earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hit Assam's Tezpur at 10:05 am on Friday.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake's epicentre was 39 km west of Tezpur and it occurred at a depth of 10 km.

No casualties or damage to property have been reported yet. (ANI)

