Lucknow, June 9: A minor girl from Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district set herself on fire after facing constant harassment from a youth. The girl was rushed to the hospital in Jalaun and then referred to a facility in Jhansi on Thursday night.

Her condition is said to be critical. Sameer Kumar Singh, inspector-in-charge of the case, said: "On the complaint of the minor girl's father, the police have registered a case against the unidentified accused and have intensified the process to nab the youth."

In a statement, the victim's father said: "Since earlier this week, a young man, named Nikki, started harassing my daughter on the phone. He used to harass my daughter everyday. Troubled by this repeated harassment, she locked herself in a room and set herself on fire." The accused would also send obscene clips to the girl, he added.

