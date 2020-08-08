Bhubaneswar, Aug 8 (PTI) An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hit Odisha's Gajapati and Ganjam districts on Friday morning, an official said.

There was no report of any damage or loss of life from anywhere, an official said.

An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude struck in Gajapati district around 7.10 am of Saturday, an official at the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said.

"It's centre was located near to #Paribheta and #Tandiguda locations of Ganjam district, which is near to R Udaygiri area," the met office said on its official twitter post.

Under its impact tremors were felt in Patrapur of Ganjam district and Mohana area in Gajapati district.

"Mild tremor was also felt in R Udaygiri block of Gajapati district. No damage reported from anywhere in the district," a senior official said.

