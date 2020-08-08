Bhubaneswar, August 8: An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude on the Richter scalerocked Odisha on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed. According to the NCS, the quake struck 73km West South-West (WSW) of Berhampur in Odisha. Reports inform that the quake struck the region at 7:10 am today, i.e August 8. No casualty or damage to property was reported from the region due to the quake.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Assam. According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake hit the Sonitpur. The moderate quake hit the region at 5:26 am today, the NCS said. What is Earthquake? What Are The Causes and Effects of Seismic Waves? Know Everything About This Natural Occurrence.

Here's the tweet:

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck 73km West South-West (WSW) of Berhampur, Odisha at 7:10 am today: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/46IWrZEaJs — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2020

On August 6, an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale jolted parts of Arunachal Pradesh, the National Centre for Seismology said. The quake occurred 42 kilometers from Tawang at 09:46 am.

Earlier this month on August 3, an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 shook parts of south Gujarat. The earthquake's epicentre was in Bharuch district, an official of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said. Officials informed that the mild tremor had occurred at 5:19 pm.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2020 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).