Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hit Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Wednesday morning, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC).

The earthquake occurred at around 09:58 am at a depth of 7 km.

" Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 23-02-2022, 09:58:26 IST, Lat: 31.35 & Long: 77.75, Depth: 7 Km, Location: 61km ENE of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, India," the NSC said in a tweet.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

