Samsung Galaxy S22 Series India Pre-Booking is now live, and interested customers can pre-order the newly launched Galaxy S22 models online. On Tuesday, the company conducted the pre-booking event on its live e-commerce platform that allowed the customers to get their hands on the Galaxy S22 Series. Customers who had pre-booked the Galaxy S22 models during the Unpacked event or till midnight on February 22 were offered the Galaxy Watch 4 worth Rs 26,999 at Rs 2,999. Now, regular pre-bookings of the Galaxy S22 series have begun in India via Amazon India and Samsung India's official website. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: Galaxy S22 Series, Galaxy Tab S8 Series Launched; Check Details Here.

Customers who pre-book the Galaxy S22 Series will get Rs 5,000 instant cashback on HDFC Bank credit, debit cards EMI and credit card full swipe, up to Rs 31,000 via exchange deals, Galaxy Buds2 worth Rs 11,999 at Rs 999, up to Rs 16,000 on screen and back glass repair with accidental damage protection, no-cost EMI starting at Rs 6,019.81 and standard EMI starting at Rs 3,297.04 per month.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Photo Credits: Samsung)

Go all day and supercharge your night with a battery that goes all day and way beyond with #GalaxyS22 Series. Pre-book now and avail limited period offers*. Offer* valid till midnight. https://t.co/lgXBeMJ0QZ. *T&C apply. — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) February 22, 2022

The Galaxy S22 comes with a 6.1-inch AMOLED display, whereas the S22 Plus sports a 6.6-inch screen. The S22 Ultra gets a 6.8-inch display. The Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus feature a 50MP triple rear camera setup. All models of the Galaxy S22 Series come powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series (Photo Credits: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S22 is priced at Rs 72,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 76,999. The Galaxy S22 Plus retails at Rs 84,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, whereas the 8GB + 256GB costs Rs 88,999. On the other hand, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be offered at Rs 1,09,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 512GB model is priced at Rs 1,18,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2022 11:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).